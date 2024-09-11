Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 447 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,531,000 after buying an additional 21,522 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,702,000 after purchasing an additional 246,799 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 228,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after purchasing an additional 208,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $218.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.06 and its 200-day moving average is $214.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,365.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,610 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

