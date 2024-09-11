Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 119.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 102.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $1,881,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in American Express by 15.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,763 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 49.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 279,106 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $63,550,000 after buying an additional 91,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Stock Down 2.2 %

AXP stock opened at $245.46 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $261.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

