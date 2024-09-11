Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 78.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $79,075,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $25,633,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

VLTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,096 shares of company stock worth $2,772,707 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VLTO opened at $109.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.85. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $112.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.65.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

