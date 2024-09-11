Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,023,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $231,499,000 after purchasing an additional 62,607 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 56,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,759,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 77.2% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 44,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America downgraded Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $252.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.18. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.