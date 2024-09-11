Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,812,966,000 after buying an additional 259,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,016,000 after purchasing an additional 195,809 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Eaton by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,029,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,815,000 after buying an additional 337,351 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.18.

Eaton Trading Down 0.4 %

Eaton stock opened at $288.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.47. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

