Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $724,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $163.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $139.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.35.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

