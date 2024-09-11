Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $589,000 Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,354 shares of company stock worth $33,502,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $249.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $134.34 and a 1-year high of $254.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.06 and a 200-day moving average of $213.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. Progressive’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.