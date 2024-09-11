Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.5% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.8 %

LLY opened at $901.28 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $895.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $830.47. The stock has a market cap of $856.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,900 shares of company stock worth $604,721,602. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

