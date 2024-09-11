SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells $252,190.80 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $252,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 489,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,149,268.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on S. DA Davidson raised their target price on SentinelOne from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SentinelOne by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,931,000 after buying an additional 409,454 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 25.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,844,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,006,000 after buying an additional 375,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 874.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 141,127 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

