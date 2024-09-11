Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives $84.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NYSE STNG opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.49. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.16. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $84.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $380.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 376.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 24,195 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

