Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,282 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 320,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 315,352 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 795.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 325,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 289,099 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,337,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,245.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 212,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,467.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 205,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 200,822 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.88. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $82.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

