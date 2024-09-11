Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.4% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 198,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 891,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after buying an additional 21,862 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $27.78.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

