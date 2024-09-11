Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on October 8th

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Schneider National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years. Schneider National has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE SNDR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.24. 123,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,197. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SNDR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Schneider National

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.