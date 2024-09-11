Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 1,503 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,908,000 after buying an additional 1,381,789 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,815,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 693.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 913,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after buying an additional 798,250 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,458,000 after acquiring an additional 532,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

