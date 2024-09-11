Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Makes New $6.10 Million Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,960,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,816,000 after buying an additional 672,872 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,689,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,774,000 after buying an additional 111,480 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,874,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after acquiring an additional 65,956 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,868,000 after buying an additional 628,777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,440,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

