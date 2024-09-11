Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $177.81 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $244.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

