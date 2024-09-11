SALT (SALT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.90

SALT (SALT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. SALT has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $1.90 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009232 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,361.56 or 0.99950714 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00013570 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02099492 USD and is up 51.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

