Sachetta LLC Sells 981 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sachetta LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 69,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,932,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19,441 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 303.3% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 21.2% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $163.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $139.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

