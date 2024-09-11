Sachetta LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Sachetta LLC raised its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 1,533.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAM opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.40 and a 1 year high of $395.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.92.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

