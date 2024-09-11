Sachetta LLC Acquires 10 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,109.70.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,561 shares of company stock valued at $13,095,105 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $1,136.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,116.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,023.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

