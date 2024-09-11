Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.410–0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $216.5 million-$218.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.2 million. Rubrik also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -2.120–2.060 EPS.

Rubrik Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:RBRK opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. Rubrik has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.50.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBRK. Citigroup upped their target price on Rubrik from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Rubrik to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.63.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

