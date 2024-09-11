Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.410–0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $216.5 million-$218.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.2 million. Rubrik also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -2.120–2.060 EPS.
Rubrik Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE:RBRK opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. Rubrik has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.50.
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
