Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) PT Raised to $48.00 at Citigroup

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.81% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RBRK. Wedbush cut their price target on Rubrik from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.69.
Rubrik Stock Performance
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Rubrik
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,366,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,888,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,272,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,132,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,523,000.
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
