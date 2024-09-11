RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 11.3% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in RTX by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 29,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in RTX by 3.4% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the second quarter worth about $6,851,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 183,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.97 and its 200-day moving average is $104.85. The stock has a market cap of $160.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $123.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Melius Research lifted their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

