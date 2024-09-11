RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Boosted by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 7.6% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in RTX by 15.3% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 0.4% during the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 83,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 11.3% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research increased their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

NYSE RTX opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $160.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.85. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $123.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

