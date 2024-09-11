Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Royce Value Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. Royce Value Trust has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $16.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royce Value Trust

About Royce Value Trust

In related news, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 36,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,066.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

