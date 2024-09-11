Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Royce Value Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.
Royce Value Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. Royce Value Trust has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $16.16.
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
