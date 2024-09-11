Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 147,349 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147,349 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of Timken worth $28,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $56,995,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Timken by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after acquiring an additional 551,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,515,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,691,000 after acquiring an additional 347,794 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,907,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 6,368.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 193,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 190,794 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

Timken stock opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.37 and its 200-day moving average is $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,485 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,263.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

