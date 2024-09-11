Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 289,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Apollo Global Management worth $34,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $126.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

