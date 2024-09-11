Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $56,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,365.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,107 shares of company stock worth $11,301,610 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $218.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

