Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,773.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 710,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 695,920 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $44,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after buying an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,498 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,203 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,947.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,633,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,625 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24,348.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,974,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.03. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

