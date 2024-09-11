Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $29.56 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,611 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $29,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $110.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.98. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $162,121.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,791 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,045.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $193,302.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 749,615 shares in the company, valued at $94,399,016.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $162,121.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,045.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 510,098 shares of company stock worth $63,102,307. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SNOW. TD Cowen cut their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.03.

Get Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.