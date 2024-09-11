Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $46,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,270,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $586,051,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.63.

NYSE ANET opened at $326.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.24. The firm has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total transaction of $542,641.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,665,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total transaction of $328,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,510.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total value of $542,641.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,665,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,737,186 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

