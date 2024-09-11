Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $51,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

LOW opened at $247.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.40. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

