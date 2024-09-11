Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 364 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $27,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPG opened at $163.96 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $169.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

