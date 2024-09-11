Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 266 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $35,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,769,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total value of $12,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,073 shares of company stock valued at $34,795,388. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,310.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,380.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,277.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,265.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,438.24.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

