Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 5,296 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,135 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $41,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $160.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.58. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

