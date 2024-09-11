Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 24,306 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 611,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,306 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $59,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of AGCO by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AGCO by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 99,212 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $88.78 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $130.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

