Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.61 and last traded at $65.81. 502,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,601,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.47.

Roku Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,729. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Roku by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,298,000 after acquiring an additional 28,930 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile



Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

