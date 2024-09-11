Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.66% from the stock’s current price.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 2,991.75%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Roivant Sciences’s revenue was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $3,115,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 7,589.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 450,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 444,212 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth $2,851,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at $1,576,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 325,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 175,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

