Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $67.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,746.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half by 489.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $88.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.50.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

