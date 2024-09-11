RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2024

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Price Performance

OPP opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Dividend History for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP)

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.