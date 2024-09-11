RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Price Performance

OPP opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

