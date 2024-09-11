Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 6,705 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of LKQ by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 29.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,281,923.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

