Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 42,512 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 874,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,512 shares during the period. Donnelley Financial Solutions accounts for about 3.1% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 2.98% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $52,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total value of $553,819.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,186 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,155.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total transaction of $553,819.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,155.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 13,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $877,612.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,454 shares of company stock worth $1,457,872. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE DFIN opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.36. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

See Also

