Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 77.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in PTC by 762.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $166.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.08. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $194.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,433.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,330. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

