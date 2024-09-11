Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Harrow were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harrow by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,920,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harrow by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after buying an additional 217,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Harrow by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Harrow by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 548,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 55,951 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Harrow by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 431,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 91,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

HROW opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. Harrow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95.

Harrow ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $48.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HROW shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Harrow from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Harrow in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

