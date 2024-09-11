Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $9.65 Million Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,285 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 278.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,100 shares of company stock valued at $226,375 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

FOLD opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

