Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $99.08 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,190,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,193 shares of company stock worth $3,949,202 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNTH. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNTH

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.