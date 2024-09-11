Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $19.08 Million Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,369 shares during the quarter. Axos Financial comprises about 1.1% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Axos Financial worth $19,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,755,000 after acquiring an additional 134,266 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AX opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $79.15. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.17.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

