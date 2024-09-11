Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $11.21 Million Stock Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,168 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $100,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 239,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KNSA opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 219.36 and a beta of 0.33. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $27.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider John F. Paolini sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $579,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,174.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 136,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $3,491,580.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,257.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $579,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,174.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,929 in the last 90 days. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

