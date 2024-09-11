Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 35,657 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,657 shares during the quarter. Shutterstock accounts for about 0.9% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $14,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Shutterstock by 469.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 906,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,761,000 after purchasing an additional 747,180 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $21,242,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Shutterstock by 30.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,793,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,173,000 after buying an additional 422,942 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 523,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,286,000 after buying an additional 374,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,214,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,647,000 after buying an additional 163,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Stock Down 1.3 %

SSTK opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.87. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.44 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSTK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

