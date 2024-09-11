Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 262,469 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 339.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 262,469 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.18% of Aehr Test Systems worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 360.8% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen purchased 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,067. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $185,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,690.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen purchased 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 220,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,067. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $384.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 2.05.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 50.07% and a return on equity of 36.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AEHR. Craig Hallum raised Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Aehr Test Systems Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

